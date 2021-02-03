Home Photos General Coverage Photos Lady activists of Jamaat-e-Islami participating in a rally in connection with Kashmir... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Lady activists of Jamaat-e-Islami participating in a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Radio Pakistan Road Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 6:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-030221 HYDERABAD: February 03 Lady activists of Jamaat-e-Islami participating in a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Radio Pakistan Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Body temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CM directs to observe Kashmir day with zeal Students participating in a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day outside Press Club Lady activists of Jamaat-e-Islami participating in a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Radio Pakistan Road