Home Photos Feature Photos Ladies selecting and purchasing carpets displayed by roadside vendor PhotosFeature Photos Ladies selecting and purchasing carpets displayed by roadside vendor Thu, 8 Apr 2021, 7:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-080421 MULTAN: April 08 - Ladies selecting and purchasing carpets displayed by roadside vendor. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Street vendors on the way while carrying carpets to attract the customers in the city People selecting and purchasing carpets displayed by roadside vendor Vendors displaying carpets to attract the customers at their roadside setup