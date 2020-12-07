Home Photos Feature Photos Ladies in search of books of their choice at old book stall... PhotosFeature Photos Ladies in search of books of their choice at old book stall at roadside setup Mon, 7 Dec 2020, 9:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-071220 LAHORE: December 07 - Ladies in search of books of their choice at old book stall at roadside setup. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed APP34-071220 ALSO READ Children in search of books of their choice at old book stall at roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children in search of books of their choice at old book stall at roadside setup Children in search of books of their choice at old book stall at roadside setup