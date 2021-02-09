Home Photos Feature Photos Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing handmade household items from roadside ladies... PhotosFeature Photos Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing handmade household items from roadside ladies vendors. Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 8:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-090221 MULTAN: February 09 - Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing handmade household items from roadside ladies vendors. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP41-090221 ALSO READ A vendor arranging the handmade clay pots to attract the customers at their workplace RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging the handmade clay pots to attract the customers at their workplace People busy in selecting and purchasing old shoes displayed by vendors at Sunday Bazaar Ladies selecting and purchasing second hand clothes displayed by a roadside vendor