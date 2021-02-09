Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing handmade household items from roadside ladies vendors.
MULTAN: February 09 - Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing handmade household items from roadside ladies vendors. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP41-090221

