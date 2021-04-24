Labourers unloading bunches of bananas from delivery truck at Fruit and Vegetable Markets
APP02-240421 ISLAMABAD: April 24  Labourers unloading bunches of bananas from delivery truck at Fruit and Vegetable Markets. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  Vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Markets

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR