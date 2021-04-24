Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers unloading bunches of bananas from delivery truck at Fruit and Vegetable... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers unloading bunches of bananas from delivery truck at Fruit and Vegetable Markets Sat, 24 Apr 2021, 6:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-240421 ISLAMABAD: April 24 Labourers unloading bunches of bananas from delivery truck at Fruit and Vegetable Markets. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Markets RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Markets A vendor unloading watermelons from delivery truck at his setup for displaying and selling A large number of people standing in a queue to purchase daily commodities from a delivery truck at Ramzan Sasta Bazaar setup at G-7/1