Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers traveling on the rear side of a tractor in risky way... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers traveling on the rear side of a tractor in risky way and needs the attention of concerned authorities Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 5:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-290321 ISLAMABAD: February 29 - Labourers traveling on the rear side of a tractor in risky way and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP07-290321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Female labourers sorting good quality of garlic at Vegetable Market Labourers preparing raw bricks at a kiln Labourers adding coal as fuel for the preparation of bricks at a kiln