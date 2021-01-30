Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers packing tomatoes in the wooden boxes at vegetables market PhotosFeature Photos Labourers packing tomatoes in the wooden boxes at vegetables market Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 3:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-300121 HYDERABAD: January 30 Labourers packing tomatoes in the wooden boxes at vegetables market. APP photo by Akram Ali APP04-300121 ALSO READ Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar A vendor plays flute to attract the customers in a busy market for livelihood A vendor busy in preparing food item Pakora for customers in a busy market to earn for livelihood