Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers on their way back on tractor and mixing machine after day... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers on their way back on tractor and mixing machine after day long work in Federal Capital Tue, 2 Feb 2021, 5:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-020221 ISLAMABAD: February 02 Labourers on their way back on tractor and mixing machine after day long work in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh ALSO READ Labourers busy in construction work of underpass and fly over at Rawal Dam Chowk during development work in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women walking in Kachnar Park during evening time in Federal Capital Labourers busy in construction work of underpass and fly over at Rawal Dam Chowk during development work in Federal Capital Labourers busy in construction work of interchange at Rawal Chowk during development work in Federal Capital