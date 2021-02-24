Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers family busy in preparing traditional curtain (chick) at their workplacePhotosFeature PhotosLabourers family busy in preparing traditional curtain (chick) at their workplace Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 9:13 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-240221 MULTAN: February 24 Labourers family busy in preparing traditional curtain (chick) at their workplace. APP photo by Safdar AbbasRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA women vendor preparing tea for customers at her roadside setupLabourers preparing honey bee boxes at their workplace near Tarnab FormLabourer preparing raw bricks at kiln