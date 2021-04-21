Labourers busy in their work near the newly installed portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Expressway
APP02-210421 ISLAMABAD: April 21 - Labourers busy in their work near the newly installed portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Expressway. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR