Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in renovation work of Pir Zakori Pull at Ring Road PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in renovation work of Pir Zakori Pull at Ring Road Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 9:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-171220 PESHAWAR: December 17 Labourers busy in renovation work of Pir Zakori Pull at Ring Road. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP29-171220 ALSO READ An elderly labourer pulling handcart loaded with vehicle spear part at Ring Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly labourer pulling handcart loaded with vehicle spear part at Ring Road Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Expressway G-7 in Federal Capital Labourers busy in paint the different designs on the wall of underpass at Canal Road for beautification in the Provincial Capital