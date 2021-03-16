Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall by heritage...PhotosFeature PhotosLabourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall by heritage department at Bacha Khan Chowk Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 5:31 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-160321 HYDERABAD: March 16 Labourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall by heritage department at Bacha Khan Chowk. APP photo by Akram AliAPP10-160321ALSO READ Labourers busy in carpeting road during development work in the cityRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers busy in packing the seasonal fruit at Fruit MarketLabourers busy in carpeting road during development work in the cityLabourers busy in renovation work of historical Pakka Fort wall at Bacha Khan Chowk