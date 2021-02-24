Labourers busy in preparing the site before the installation of a huge portrait of Quaid-i-Azam on a hill along Islamabad Expressway
APP11-240221 ISLAMABAD: February 24 – Labourers busy in preparing the site before the installation of a huge portrait of Quaid-i-Azam on a hill along Islamabad Expressway. APP photo by Abid Zia

