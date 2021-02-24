Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in preparing the site before the installation of a huge...PhotosFeature PhotosLabourers busy in preparing the site before the installation of a huge portrait of Quaid-i-Azam on a hill along Islamabad Expressway Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 7:34 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-240221 ISLAMABAD: February 24 – Labourers busy in preparing the site before the installation of a huge portrait of Quaid-i-Azam on a hill along Islamabad Expressway. APP photo by Abid ZiaALSO READ Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in the wood boxes at Subzi MandiRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers loading dry fodder on delivery vehicles near Chamkani RoadLabourers busy in carpeting road during development work in the cityLabourers busy in carpeting road during development work in the city