APP21-010524 LAHORE: May 01 - Labourers busy in plaster roadside protective wall as the world celebrates International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers’ Day, commemorates the historic struggle of working people throughout the world. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution stating that eight hours would constitute a legal day’s work from and after May 1, 1886.
LAHORE: May 01 – 
LAHORE: May 01 – Labourers busy in placing clay made flower pots in big size traditional mud oven as the world celebrates International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers’ Day, commemorates the historic struggle of working people throughout the world. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution stating that eight hours would constitute a legal day’s work from and after May 1, 1886. 

