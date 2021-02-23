Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in the wood boxes at Subzi MandiPhotosFeature PhotosLabourers busy in packing tomatoes in the wood boxes at Subzi Mandi Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 9:14 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-230221 HYDERABAD: February 23 – Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in the wood boxes at Subzi Mandi. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ Labourers busy in extending Ibn-e-Sina Road at G-9 Sector in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers busy in loading dry fodder on delivery vehicleLabourers busy in extending Ibn-e-Sina Road at G-9 Sector in Federal CapitalA large number of Labourers Horse Cart holders sitting on the Horse Carts waiting the customers at Circular Road in the Provincial Capital