Labourers busy in loading mud bags for pile load test of bridge at Madni chowk
APP29-219221 MULTAN: February 21 - Labourers busy in loading mud bags for pile load test of bridge at Madni chowk. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in paint the roadside cemented blocks along Murree Road near Rawal Lake

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR