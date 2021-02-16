Labourers busy in filling husk into big sacks to be sold to customers at Pirwahdai
APP05-160221 RAWALPINDI: February 16  Labourers busy in filling husk into big sacks to be sold to customers at Pirwahdai. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  Vendor displaying carrots to attract the customers on his handcart

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR