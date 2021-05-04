Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in crushing salt into pieces at their workplace PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in crushing salt into pieces at their workplace Tue, 4 May 2021, 11:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-040521 LAHORE: May 04 - Labourers busy in crushing salt into pieces at their workplace. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in construction work of New Multan Road during development work in city Labourers busy in renovation work of Sheesh Mahal in Royal Fort. The Sheesh Mahal is located within the Shah Burj block in northern-western corner... Labourers busy in their work near the newly installed portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Expressway