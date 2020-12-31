Labourers busy in crushing bricks for construction work to earn livelihood
APP19-311220 LAHORE: December 31 - Labourers busy in crushing bricks for construction work to earn livelihood. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed
APP19-311220

ALSO READ  Labourers carpeting the road in Ghauri Town during development work in the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR