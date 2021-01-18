Labourers busy in construction work of Rawal Dam flyover and underpass during development work in Federal Capital
APP09-180121 ISLAMABAD: January 18  Labourers busy in construction work of Rawal Dam flyover and underpass during development work in Federal Capital. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh

ALSO READ  People hiking at Margallah Hills Trail 5 during early morning in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR