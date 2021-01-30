Labourers busy in construction work of interchange at Rawal Chowk during development work in Federal Capital
APP27-300121 ISLAMABAD: January 30 - Labourers busy in construction work of interchange at Rawal Chowk during development work in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in construction work of interchange at Rawal Chowk during development work in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR