Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in chopping wood into pieces at their workplace PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in chopping wood into pieces at their workplace Thu, 19 Nov 2020, 6:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-191120 MULTAN: November 19 - Labourers busy in chopping wood into pieces at their workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP22-191120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in coloring roadside cemented blocks near Town Hall MULTAN: November 06 Labourers busy in collecting rice after drying at field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari SARGODHA: October19 – Labourers busy in work at Azadi Chowk. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood