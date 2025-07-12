Saturday, July 12, 2025
APP08-120725 MULTAN: July 12 - Labourers are busy loading heavy wooden pieces onto a donkey cart to transport them to the nearby timber warehouse. APP/TVE/FHA
APP08-120725
MULTAN
