27.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosLabourers are busy installing overhead bridge as the world celebrates International Labour...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Labourers are busy installing overhead bridge as the world celebrates International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers’ Day, commemorates the historic struggles of working people worldwide. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution declaring that eight hours would constitute a legal day’s work, effective from May 1, 1886

Labourers are busy installing overhead bridge as the world celebrates International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers' Day, commemorates the historic struggles of working people worldwide. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution declaring that eight hours would constitute a legal day's work, effective from May 1, 1886
APP37-010525 LAHORE: May 01 – Labourers are busy installing overhead bridge as the world celebrates International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers' Day, commemorates the historic struggles of working people worldwide. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution declaring that eight hours would constitute a legal day's work, effective from May 1, 1886. APP/AHF/TZD
53
- Advertisement -
Labourers are busy installing overhead bridge as the world celebrates International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers' Day, commemorates the historic struggles of working people worldwide. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution declaring that eight hours would constitute a legal day's work, effective from May 1, 1886
APP37-010525
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan