Labourers are busy installing overhead bridge as the world celebrates International Labour Day. May 1st, International Workers’ Day, commemorates the historic struggles of working people worldwide. In 1884, the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions passed a resolution declaring that eight hours would constitute a legal day’s work, effective from May 1, 1886
