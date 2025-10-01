Wednesday, October 1, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureLabourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital.

APP04-011025 ISLAMABAD: October 01 – Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital. APP/ADZ/MAF/TZD
12
- Advertisement -
Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital.
APP04-011025
ISLAMABAD: October 01 – 
Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital.
APP05-011025
ISLAMABAD: October 01 – Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital. APP/ADZ/MAF/TZD
Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital.
APP06-011025
ISLAMABAD: October 01 – Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital. APP/ADZ/MAF/TZD
Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital.
APP07-011025
ISLAMABAD: October 01 – Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital. APP/ADZ/MAF/TZD
Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital.
APP08-011025
ISLAMABAD: October 01 – Labourers are busy construction work of T-Chowk Flyover during development work in Federal Capital. APP/ADZ/MAF/TZD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan