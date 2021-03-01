Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on...PhotosFeature PhotosLabourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on roadside at Bandar Road Mon, 1 Mar 2021, 5:43 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-010321 LARKANA: March 01 - Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on roadside at Bandar Road. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP12-010321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers loading dry fodder on delivery vehicles near Chamkani RoadLabourers busy in carpeting road during development work in the cityLabourers busy in carpeting road during development work in the city