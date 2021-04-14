Home Photos Feature Photos Labourer enjoying a nap under the shadow of tree at local park PhotosFeature Photos Labourer enjoying a nap under the shadow of tree at local park Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-140421 MULTAN: April 14 - Labourer enjoying a nap under the shadow of tree at local park. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ A herd of sheep and goats gathered under the shadow of tree during hot weather in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A herd of sheep and goats gathered under the shadow of tree during hot weather in the city A gypsy lady swing her child in traditional swing tied with tree at Qasimabad Children enjoy the swing tied with tree at Tando Yousuf area