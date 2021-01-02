Home Photos Feature Photos Labourer busy in washing empty plastic bags at local canal PhotosFeature Photos Labourer busy in washing empty plastic bags at local canal Sat, 2 Jan 2021, 5:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-020121 MULTAN: January 02 - Labourer busy in washing empty plastic bags at local canal. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP15-020121 ALSO READ Labourer busy in crushing salt in to pieces at his workplace RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourer busy in crushing salt in to pieces at his workplace A labourer busy in drying the traditional wreath after preparing at Tando Yousuf area Labourer busy in spreading cemented fence for drying at his workplace