Labourer busy in spreading cemented fence for drying at his workplace

CPEC related projects completion to usher in era of prosperity in KP : NA Speaker



#APPNews #Pakistan #CPEC #KP

@NAofPakistan @AsadQaiserPTI



https://www.app.com.pk/national/cpec-related-projects-completion-to-usher-in-era-of-prosperity-in-kp-na-speaker/ via @appcsocialmedia