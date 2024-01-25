Labourer busy in collecting sand from Rice Canal using machine

Labourer busy in collecting sand from Rice Canal using machine
APP06-250124 LARKANA: January 25 – Labourer busy in collecting sand from Rice Canal using machine. APP/NAS/MAF/TZD
Labourer busy in collecting sand from Rice Canal using machine
APP06-250124
LARKANA: January 25 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services