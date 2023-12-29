Labourer busy ginning of cotton at his workplace

Labourer busy ginning of cotton at his workplace
APP23-291223 LAHORE: December 29 – Labourer busy ginning of cotton at his workplace. APP/MTF/ABB/ZID
Labourer busy ginning of cotton at his workplace
APP23-291223
LAHORE: December 29 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services