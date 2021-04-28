Home Photos General Coverage Photos Labors busy in development work of sewerage line PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Labors busy in development work of sewerage line Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 9:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-280421 SIALKOT: April 28 - Labors busy in development work of sewerage line. APP photo by Muhammad MUnir Butt APP46-280421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Present govt giving top priority to development of Baluchistan:: PM Labourers busy in construction work of Autobahn Road during development work in city Federal Govt taking all measures for progress of Baluchistan people: PM