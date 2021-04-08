Home Photos Feature Photos Laborers busy in renovation work of historic Masjid Muhabbat Khan PhotosFeature Photos Laborers busy in renovation work of historic Masjid Muhabbat Khan Thu, 8 Apr 2021, 7:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-080421 PESHAWAR: April 08 - Laborers busy in renovation work of historic Masjid Muhabbat Khan. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP14-080421PESHAWAR: April 08 – Laborers busy in renovation work of historic Masjid Muhabbat Khan. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ A view of damages on the spot after explosion near Meteorology Department, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of damages on the spot after explosion near Meteorology Department, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Provincial Capital An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming in front of Aiwan-e-Sadr Railway staffer checking body temperature of a passengers at Railway Station