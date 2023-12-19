Laborer is busy in filling cotton in a pillow for selling purposes in the Gabgari area

Laborer is busy in filling cotton in a pillow for selling purposes in the Gabgari area
APP30-191223 PESHAWAR: December 19 – Laborer is busy in filling cotton in a pillow for selling purposes in the Gabgari area. APP/SYR/MAF/TZD/FHA
Laborer is busy in filling cotton in a pillow for selling purposes in the Gabgari area
APP30-191223
PESHAWAR

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services