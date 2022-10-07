(L-R) PAPJ Patron in Chief Azmat Ataka, Senior photojournalist and PAPJ founder Zahid Hussein, Japanese Consul General Toshio Odagiri, Asahi Shimbun Japan newspaper, photojournalist Yasuo Sakuma, Kalim Farooqui, President Pak Japan Business Forum Mohammad Zubair, PAPJ Japan and renowned social worker Faisal Edhi jointly cutting ribbon to inaugurate a photo exhibition. The exhibition is part of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan and is jointly organized by Pakistan Association of Photojournalists (PAPJ), Japan’s famous newspaper Asahi Shimbun and the Consulate of Japan