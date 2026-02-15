Sunday, February 15, 2026
KSA Transport Minister Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser & Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan held meeting

APP51-140226 ISTANBUL: February 14 – KSA Transport Minister Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser & Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan held meeting. APP/FHA
APP51-140226
ISTANBUL
APP52-140226
ISTANBUL 
