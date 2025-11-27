Thursday, November 27, 2025
APP33-271125 LAHORE: November 27 – Khwaja Idrees, representing the Punjab Olympic Association, hands over the torch to athletes Vice Chancellor Dr. Uzma Qureshi and Dr. Sameera Sattarat during the 35th National Games torch relay ceremony at Lahore College for Women.
LAHORE: November 27 – 
