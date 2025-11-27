Khwaja Idrees, representing the Punjab Olympic Association, hands over the torch to athletes Vice Chancellor Dr. Uzma Qureshi and Dr. Sameera Sattarat during the 35th National Games torch relay ceremony at Lahore College for Women.
