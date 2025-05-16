Khateeb of Faisal Masjid offering dua as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakur on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.