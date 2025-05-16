38.2 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 16, 2025
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Khateeb of Faisal Masjid offering dua as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakur on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India

APP01-160525 ISLAMABAD: May 16 - Khateeb of Faisal Masjid offering dua as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakur on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA
