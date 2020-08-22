KHANEWAL: August 22  Motorway police official handover two bags of precious goods including jewelry to the owners that fell down near Shamkot toll plaza M-4 motorway last night. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

KHANEWAL: August 22  Motorway police official handover two bags of precious goods including jewelry to the owners that fell down near Shamkot toll plaza M-4 motorway last night. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP17-22 KHANEWAL: August 22  Motorway police official handover two bags of precious goods including jewelry to the owners that fell down near Shamkot toll plaza M-4 motorway last night. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP17-22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR