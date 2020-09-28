PhotosNational Photos KARACHI: September 28 – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addressing to the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M.Saeed Qureshi Mon, 28 Sep 2020, 11:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-28 KARACHI: September 28 - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addressing to the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M.Saeed Qureshi APP40-28 ALSO READ KARACHI: September 28 - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail planting a sapling in connection of "Sarsabz Korangi Tree Plantation Drive" at ( K A T I ) in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M.Saeed Qureshi