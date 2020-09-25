PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Karachi: September 25 – Transgender along with Civil Society activists holding protest demonstration against motorway incident and demand early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi Fri, 25 Sep 2020, 9:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-25 Karachi: September 25 - Transgender along with Civil Society activists holding protest demonstration against motorway incident and demand early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP41-25