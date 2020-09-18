KARACHI: September 18  Known social activist and dancer Sheema Kermani participating in a protest demonstration against rape and motorway incident demanding early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi

KARACHI: September 18  Known social activist and dancer Sheema Kermani participating in a protest demonstration against rape and motorway incident demanding early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP50-18 KARACHI: September 18  Known social activist and dancer Sheema Kermani participating in a protest demonstration against rape and motorway incident demanding early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP50-18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR