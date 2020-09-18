PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: September 18 Known social activist and dancer Sheema Kermani participating in a protest demonstration against rape and motorway incident demanding early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi Fri, 18 Sep 2020, 9:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-18 KARACHI: September 18 Known social activist and dancer Sheema Kermani participating in a protest demonstration against rape and motorway incident demanding early arrest of culprits in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP50-18