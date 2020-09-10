KARACHI: September 10 – Chief of the Naval Staff in a group photo with officials of Pakistan Navy at the occasion of inauguration of Long Term Evolution (LTE) Network Operation Center. APP

KARACHI: September 10 - Chief of the Naval Staff in a group photo with officials of Pakistan Navy at the occasion of inauguration of Long Term Evolution (LTE) Network Operation Center. APP
APP84-10 KARACHI: September 10 - Chief of the Naval Staff in a group photo with officials of Pakistan Navy at the occasion of inauguration of Long Term Evolution (LTE) Network Operation Center. APP
APP84-10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR