KARACHI: September 09 – Women crossing stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jahangir Road due to choked drainage system after heavy rain in city and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi

KARACHI: September 09 - Women crossing stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jahangir Road due to choked drainage system after heavy rain in city and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP56-09 KARACHI: September 09 - Women crossing stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jahangir Road due to choked drainage system after heavy rain in city and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP56-09

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR