KARACHI: September 09 – Vehicles passing through stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jahangir Road due to choked drainage system after 27 August heavy rain in city and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi Wed, 9 Sep 2020, 8:31 PM