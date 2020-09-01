PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: September 01 Mourners participating in a procession of 72-Coffins taken out to observe soyem of martyrs of Karbala from Mehjfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan near Naumaish Chowrangi. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi Tue, 1 Sep 2020, 8:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-01 KARACHI: September 01 Mourners participating in a procession of 72-Coffins taken out to observe soyem of martyrs of Karbala from Mehjfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan near Naumaish Chowrangi. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP50-01