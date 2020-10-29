Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 29 – Journalists staged a protest demonstration against French Government... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 29 – Journalists staged a protest demonstration against French Government on publication of blasphemous caricatures in French newspaper in front of Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 11:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-29 KARACHI: October 29 - Journalists staged a protest demonstration against French Government on publication of blasphemous caricatures in French newspaper in front of Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP38-29 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 28 - Christian community holding protest demonstration against French government regarding the publication of blasphemous caricatures in French newspaper in front of St Patrick's Church. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 28 – Christian community holding protest demonstration against French government regarding the publication of blasphemous caricatures in French newspaper in front of... FAISALABAD: October 14 A group photo of photo journalists along with Chief Traffic Officer Hassan Afzal Pansota. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Shibli assures of optimum steps to resolve media community’s problems