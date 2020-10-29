Home Photos Feature Photos KARACHI: October 29 – An illuminated view of Supreme Court of Pakistan... PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: October 29 – An illuminated view of Supreme Court of Pakistan Karachi Registry Building decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 12:32 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-29 KARACHI: October 29 - An illuminated view of Supreme Court of Pakistan Karachi Registry Building decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi APP62-29 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 29 - An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Babul Islam decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 29 – An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Babul Islam decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo... LAHORE: October 29 – People decorating street with colorful lights in connection with Eid-Milad un Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Ashraf Ch LAHORE: October 26 – Vendors displaying flags to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Amir Khan