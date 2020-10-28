KARACHI: October 28 - Christian community holding protest demonstration against French government regarding the publication of blasphemous caricatures in French newspaper in front of St Patrick's Church. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP67-28 KARACHI: October 28 - Christian community holding protest demonstration against French government regarding the publication of blasphemous caricatures in French newspaper in front of St Patrick's Church. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP67-28

ALSO READ  Anti-peace forces behind Peshawar tragedy: Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR