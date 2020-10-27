Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 27 – Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding protest... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: October 27 – Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding protest demonstration to mark the Kashmir Black Day in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 11:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-27 KARACHI: October 27 - Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir holding protest demonstration to mark the Kashmir Black Day in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP37-27 ALSO READ FAISALABAD: October 27 - MPA Firdous Rai viewing pictures exhibition on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiri Youth on... LONDON: October 27 Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan laying flowers in front of the photos of the Kashmiri victims... ANKARA: October 27 – Ambassador Syrus Qazi addressing guests during Kashmir Black Day event. APP